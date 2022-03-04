0+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-637-1098
2010 Kia Soul
2010 Kia Soul
2.0L 4u
Location
The Humberview Group
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3
877-637-1098
0
+ taxes & licensing
133,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458689
- Stock #: 9576P
- VIN: KNDJT2A21A7159576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 9576P
- Mileage 133,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Mississauga Kia
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3