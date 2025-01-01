Menu
Details

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
201,396KM
VIN KNDKG3A23A7695265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16827FA
  • Mileage 201,396 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sportage somehow manages to look both rugged and sophisticated, and has a great value for money. This 2010 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Kia's small utility vehicle is comparable to a Honda CR-V, but is priced less. The EPA rates the Sportage as high as 20 mpg city/25 mpg highway for the 4-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission. It has an EcoMinder in the dash to tell drivers when their habits are helping with fuel efficiency. An optional back-up warning system is now available as well.This SUV has 200,634 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
