Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 LEXUS IS250 AWD *CERTIFIED*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS *SUNROOF***</p><p>WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS</p><p>THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH:</p><p>~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION<br></p><p>~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST</p><p>~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.</p><p>~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS STARTING AT VERY LOW RANGE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707007440226_6006211573873437 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>.</p><p>~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :</p><p>https://www.capitalmotors.online</p><p>OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE<span> DETAILS</span></p>

2010 Lexus IS 250

9,850 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

  1. 10941128
  2. 10941128
  3. 10941128
  4. 10941128
  5. 10941128
  6. 10941128
  7. 10941128
  8. 10941128
  9. 10941128
  10. 10941128
  11. 10941128
  12. 10941128
  13. 10941128
  14. 10941128
  15. 10941128
  16. 10941128
  17. 10941128
  18. 10941128
Contact Seller

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,850KM
Used
VIN JTHCF5C21A5037258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 LEXUS IS250 AWD *CERTIFIED*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS *SUNROOF***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH:

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS STARTING AT VERY LOW RANGE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Mat
Digital clock
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-Theft System
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Front & rear cupholders
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
trunk pass-through
accessory pwr outlet
Metallic shift knob
Front centre console w/armrest
Map lamps
Metallic dash accents
Front seat back pockets
Outside temp gauge
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Cigarette lighter w/illuminated ashtray

Safety

First Aid Kit
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog lamps
Automatic halogen headlamps
High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass
P225/45R17 all-season tires

Mechanical

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)

Suspension

coil springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometers
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn lamps
USB Input
sequential multi-mode shifter
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Glass imprited antenna
17 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
audio aux input jack
Rear bench seat -inc: fold down centre armrest
anti-dive & anti-squat geometry
Warning lights -inc: low fuel
Lighting -inc: door courtesy
Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks
Instrumentation -inc: multi-info display
Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC)
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: soft-touch heater controls
Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (13) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Motors

Used 2009 Honda Fit 5dr HB Auto DX-A*NO ACCIDENTS *ONE OWNER*LOW KMS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Honda Fit 5dr HB Auto DX-A*NO ACCIDENTS *ONE OWNER*LOW KMS 128,003 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE 202,625 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SB*NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SB*NO ACCIDENTS 133,362 KM $8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

Call Dealer

416-873-XXXX

(click to show)

416-873-9656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus IS 250