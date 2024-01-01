$9,850+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AUTO AWD
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 LEXUS IS250 AWD *CERTIFIED*BACKUP CAMERA*POWER OPTIONS *SUNROOF***
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
THIS CAR IS EQUIPPED WITH:
~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS STARTING AT VERY LOW RANGE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
More inventory From Capital Motors
Capital Motors
