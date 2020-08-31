Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus IS 250

130,729 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus IS 250

2010 Lexus IS 250

IS250 AWD - Navigation-Leather -Sunroof -R.Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus IS 250

IS250 AWD - Navigation-Leather -Sunroof -R.Cam

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 5761866
  2. 5761866
  3. 5761866
  4. 5761866
  5. 5761866
  6. 5761866
  7. 5761866
  8. 5761866
  9. 5761866
  10. 5761866
  11. 5761866
  12. 5761866
  13. 5761866
  14. 5761866
  15. 5761866
  16. 5761866
  17. 5761866
  18. 5761866
  19. 5761866
  20. 5761866
  21. 5761866
  22. 5761866
  23. 5761866
  24. 5761866
  25. 5761866
  26. 5761866
  27. 5761866
  28. 5761866
Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

130,729KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5761866
  • Stock #: UCQ350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UCQ350
  • Mileage 130,729 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful and sleek 2010 Lexus IS250AWD is the perfect car if you’re looking for a smooth hassle- free vehicle. With navigation, leather interior, and sunroof, this commuter car makes driving fun. Great on gas and easy on the eyes. Contact us today to check out this fabulous find! Our Pre-owned inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. Earn Air Miles Reward Miles on all your purchases at Ready Honda! We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA"

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ready Honda

2019 Honda Passport ...
 10,777 KM
$45,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey T...
 11,317 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 9,874 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email Ready Honda

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Quick Links
Directions Inventory