2010 Lincoln MKX

<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.656; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>| SOLD AS IS | </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to </span><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.9871999999999999; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990</span></p><p> </p>

2010 Lincoln MKX

255,585 KM

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4dr | AS IS |

12619140

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4dr | AS IS |

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,585KM
VIN 2LMDJ8JCXABJ13492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-279-9990

$1,900

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2010 Lincoln MKX