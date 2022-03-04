2010 Mazda CX-7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,450 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8487508

8487508 VIN: JM3ER2W52A0339698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

