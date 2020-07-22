Menu
2010 Mazda CX-9

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2010 Mazda CX-9

2010 Mazda CX-9

GS

2010 Mazda CX-9

GS

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5662347
  • Stock #: 5223
  • VIN: jm3tb3ma9a0211069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 6 CYL., 3.7 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , SEVEN PASSENGERS , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , dual a/c and heat , alloy rims , keyless entry , cd., bluetooth , tilt steering , cruise and more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

