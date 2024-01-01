$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX / Power Windows / Remote Entry / Steering Controls
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX / Power Windows / Remote Entry / Steering Controls
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,805KM
VIN JM1BL1SF7A1318929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 156,805 KM
Vehicle Description
GX | Remote Entry | AM/FM Radio | Steering Controls | Power Locks | Power Windows| Telescopic Steering | Trade in Special. Selling AS IS. We do not provide safety. Locally Driven until customers picked up newer vehicle. *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle is for sale "AS IS" OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause: This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C


Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
2010 Mazda MAZDA3