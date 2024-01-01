2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
GX | Remote Entry | AM/FM Radio | Steering Controls | Power Locks | Power Windows| Telescopic Steering | Trade in Special. Selling AS IS. We do not provide safety. Locally Driven until customers picked up newer vehicle. *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle is for sale AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause: This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting.

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Used
156,805KM
VIN JM1BL1SF7A1318929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,805 KM

Vehicle Description

GX | Remote Entry | AM/FM Radio | Steering Controls | Power Locks | Power Windows| Telescopic Steering | Trade in Special. Selling AS IS. We do not provide safety. Locally Driven until customers picked up newer vehicle. *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle is for sale "AS IS" OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause: This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

