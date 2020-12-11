Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

173,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GT | 2.5L | AUTO | HATCH | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6362492
  • Stock #: 2303
  • VIN: JM1BL1H51A1124215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 MAZDA 3 GT HATCHBACK AUTO 2.5L

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 173.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

