2010 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

GS

Location

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6707675
  • Stock #: 5275
  • VIN: jm1bl1sf0a1193639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER , ACCIDENT FREE , 4 CYL., 2.0 LT., OUTSTANDING CONDITION , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , alloy rims , keyless entry , cruise , a/c., cd., and more . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

