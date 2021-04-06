Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | 2.5L | MANUAL | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | 2.5L | MANUAL | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6824750
  • Stock #: 2668
  • VIN: JM1BL1H55A1152907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 MAZDA 3 GTSHATCHBACK 6 SPEED 2.5L

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 117.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.5L, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AC, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

