$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GT | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | ONE OWNER |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8255108
- Stock #: 2838
- VIN: JM1BL1S51A1106418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
*****SERENA MOTORS*****
2010 MAZDA 3 GT HATCHBACK 2.5L AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*KM: 115.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*ONE OWNER*
*LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO A/C, BLUETOOTH, AUX/MP3 RADIO, CRUSIE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7
OFFICE: 905 273 9739
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.