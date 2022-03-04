$6,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX | AUTO | CRUISE | A\C | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
- Listing ID: 8605451
- Stock #: 2891
- VIN: JM1BL1SF6A1310415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
***** SERENA MOTORS *****
2010 MAZDA 3 SEDAN GX AUTO
$6.995 + taxes & licensingKM: 187.000
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
