2010 Mazda MAZDA3

187,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GX | AUTO | CRUISE | A\C | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8605451
  • Stock #: 2891
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF6A1310415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2010 MAZDA 3 SEDAN GX AUTO

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

KM: 187.000

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-XXXX

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
