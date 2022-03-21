Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

136,000 KM

Details Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

GT,2.5,LEATHER,CERTIFIED,FULLY LOADED,AUTOMATIC,

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-869-2555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965006
  • VIN: JM1BL1H53A1268493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

