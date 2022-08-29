Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GS | 2.0L | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE | AC |

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9269767
  • Stock #: 2960
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1123299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2010 MAZDA 3 SEDAN GS 2.0L 5 SPEED MANUAL

$5.995 + taxes & licensing

KM: 195.000

*CERTIFIED* 

*NEW CLUTCH*

 

*LOADED* 2.0L, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, , BLUETOOTH, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

