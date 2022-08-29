$5,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | 2.0L | MANUAL | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE | AC |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9269767
- Stock #: 2960
- VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1123299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***** SERENA MOTORS *****
2010 MAZDA 3 SEDAN GS 2.0L 5 SPEED MANUAL
$5.995 + taxes & licensingKM: 195.000
*CERTIFIED*
*NEW CLUTCH*
*LOADED* 2.0L, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, , BLUETOOTH, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.