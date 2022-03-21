Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,SUMMER&WINTER TIRE

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,SUMMER&WINTER TIRE

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8787974
  • VIN: JM1CR2W31A0364381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA5,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,SUMMER&WINTER TIRES,SUNROOF

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!

COMES WITH BOTH SETS OF TIRES..SUMMER AND WINTER, ALLOY RIMS

POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING -  POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL -  TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRROR, FOG LIGHTS

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

