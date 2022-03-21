$8,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2010 Mazda MAZDA5
NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,SUMMER&WINTER TIRE
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8787974
- VIN: JM1CR2W31A0364381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MAZDA5,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,SUMMER&WINTER TIRES,SUNROOF
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION !!
COMES WITH BOTH SETS OF TIRES..SUMMER AND WINTER, ALLOY RIMS
POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRROR, FOG LIGHTS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Email : hdocars@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
