2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C250,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIE
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9638251
- VIN: WDDGF8FB4AF466958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MERCEDES C250,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,SUNROOF,LEATHER/HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE!! NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION!!
Comes with the following options:
ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS- AIR CONDITIONING - POWER STEERING – CRUISE CONTROL - TILT WHEEL – POWER LOCKS – POWER MIRRORS
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
