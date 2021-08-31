Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

144,650 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 7720861
  2. 7720861
  3. 7720861
  4. 7720861
  5. 7720861
  6. 7720861
  7. 7720861
  8. 7720861
  9. 7720861
  10. 7720861
  11. 7720861
  12. 7720861
  13. 7720861
  14. 7720861
  15. 7720861
  16. 7720861
  17. 7720861
  18. 7720861
  19. 7720861
  20. 7720861
  21. 7720861
  22. 7720861
  23. 7720861
  24. 7720861
  25. 7720861
  26. 7720861
  27. 7720861
  28. 7720861
  29. 7720861
  30. 7720861
  31. 7720861
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7720861
  • Stock #: 212716A
  • VIN: WDDKJ7CB3AF009002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 144,650 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? Pssst! "We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers" WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' (DAD JOKES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST) All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 144,650 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 92 KM
$45,985 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 104,000 KM
$33,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory