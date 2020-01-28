2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Clean car proof, 14 ft cargo van used for commercial purposes. 70 cargo vans to choose from: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26 ft. Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 70 inches, Cargo Width: 61 inches, GVWR: 8,530 lbs, Front Axle: 3,960 lbs, Rear Axle: 5,350 lbs, Wheel Base: 171 inches, Tire Size:245/75/16 E,3.0 L Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power window, power lock, keyless entry, c/d, back up camera, comes with safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing is extra.



We Sell To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!



BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer,Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

