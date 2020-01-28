Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 2500 170 EXT 14 foot

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 2500 170 EXT 14 foot

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 247,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570539
  • Stock #: 2613
  • VIN: wd3be8cb4a5498465
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Clean car proof, 14 ft cargo van used for commercial purposes. 70 cargo vans to choose from: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26 ft. Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 70 inches, Cargo Width: 61 inches, GVWR: 8,530 lbs, Front Axle: 3,960 lbs, Rear Axle: 5,350 lbs, Wheel Base: 171 inches, Tire Size:245/75/16 E,3.0 L Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power window, power lock, keyless entry, c/d, back up camera, comes with safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing is extra.

We Sell To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer,Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

