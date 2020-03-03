Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 3500 170 EXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

3500 3500 170 EXT

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

  1. 4759017
  2. 4759017
  3. 4759017
  4. 4759017
  5. 4759017
  6. 4759017
  7. 4759017
  8. 4759017
  9. 4759017
  10. 4759017
  11. 4759017
  12. 4759017
  13. 4759017
  14. 4759017
  15. 4759017
  16. 4759017
  17. 4759017
  18. 4759017
  19. 4759017
  20. 4759017
  21. 4759017
  22. 4759017
  23. 4759017
  24. 4759017
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 279,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4759017
  • Stock #: 2639
  • VIN: wd3bf4cc3a5498469
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Clean Carproof. 14 ft cargo van used for commercial purposes. 70 cargo vans to choose from: 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26 ft. Cargo Length: 14 ft. Cargo Height: 70 inches, Cargo Width: 61 inches, GVWR: 8,530 lbs, Front Axle: 3,960 lbs, Rear Axle: 5,350 lbs, Wheel Base: 171 inches, Tire Size:245/75/16 E, 6 cyl, 3.0 L Diesel 5 speed Auto, power steering, a/c, power mirror, power window, power lock, keyless entry, c/d, back up camera, comes with safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing is extra. To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Japanese Sport Car

2006 Ford Econoline ...
 354,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo 4dr W...
 274,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Expre...
 217,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-8404

Send A Message