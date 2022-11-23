Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

106,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
4WD 4dr LS

4WD 4dr LS

Location

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9432261
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX2AZ604892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER XLS 4WD WITH ONLY 106K!!!  HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE-CONTROL,  AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONE-OWNER ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VEHICLE CARFAX!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

