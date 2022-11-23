$10,999+ tax & licensing
416-505-3554
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr LS
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
- Listing ID: 9432261
- VIN: JA4JT3AX2AZ604892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER XLS 4WD WITH ONLY 106K!!! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONE-OWNER ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
