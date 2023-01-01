$3,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Nissan Altima
No Accident Sunroof Push Start Cruise
2010 Nissan Altima
No Accident Sunroof Push Start Cruise
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
236,029KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL2AP9AC109095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13274A
- Mileage 236,029 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
If you're looking for a family car that's both efficient and fun to drive, the search ends with this outstanding Nissan Altima. This 2010 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilarating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 236,029 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 S. The S trim adds some nice features to this Altima. It comes packed with desirable features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack and six-speaker audio, push-button ignition, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, power mirrors, anti-lock brakes, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, air conditioning, six standard airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Compact Spare Tire
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Body color bumpers
Body color door handles
Bright side-window molding
UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band
Flat blade speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
coin holder
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Rear coat hook
Front/rear assist grips
Vehicle security system
Vehicle immobilizer system
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Chrome interior door handles
Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints
Push-button ignition
Pwr remote trunk release w/cancel switch
Remote hood & fuel-filler door releases
Floor & trunk carpeting
Lockable Glove Compartment W/13 Liter Storage Capacity
Trip computer w/outside temp gauge
Dual 12V DC pwr points
Vehicle Info Display
Driver/passenger Seat Belt Warning Chime/light
Dual cup holders in rear center armrest
Front console w/integral armrest, storage compartments
Speedometer, tachometer, coolant temp & fuel gauges
Warning lights -inc: door ajar, low fuel, low washer fluid
Interior courtesy lamps -inc: glove box, trunk
Front/rear doors w/bottle holders/map pockets
Triple bottle holders in center console
Pwr door locks w/driver & passenger door lock switches, auto-lock feature
Front map lights, rear reading lights
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Keyless Start
Pwr front vented & rear solid disc brakes
Independent front strut suspension
Engine cover
2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Electric pwr vehicle speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering
Dual chrome-tipped exhaust finishers
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Seating
Cloth Seats
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Anti-lock braking system
Front seat active head restraints
Emergency inside trunk release
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Side-door guard beams
Zone body construction
ELR seat belt system for driver seating position
2.5 mph energy absorbing front/rear bumpers
ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions
Child restraint upper anchors
Front/rear roof mounted side curtain airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
In-glass diversity radio antenna
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2010 Nissan Altima