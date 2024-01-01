Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

230,000 KM

$3,600

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

2010 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL2AP5AC159914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1N4AL2AP5AC159914
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2010 Nissan Altima