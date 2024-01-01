$3,600+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5
Location
Gardiner Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500
$3,600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1N4AL2AP5AC159914
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS
STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
