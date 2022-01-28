Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

COUPE | AUTO | 2.5 S | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS

2010 Nissan Altima

COUPE | AUTO | 2.5 S | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8182863
  • Stock #: 2842
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP4AC191277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2842
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE 2.5 S AUTO
$7.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 128.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER SEATS, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3/AUX BOSE RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

S
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

