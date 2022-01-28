$7,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2010 Nissan Altima
COUPE | AUTO | 2.5 S | FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8182863
- Stock #: 2842
- VIN: 1N4AL2EP4AC191277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2842
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2010 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE 2.5 S AUTO
$7.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 128.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER SEATS, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3/AUX BOSE RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.