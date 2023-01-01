Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

SL 2.5L | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

2010 Nissan Altima

SL 2.5L | AUTO | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9488767
  Stock #: 3004
  VIN: 1N4AL2AP6AC159839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 SL AUTO
$10.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 87.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*


*LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, A/C, HATED SEATS, SUNROOF,  CRUISE CONTROL, MP3/AUX RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Proximity Key

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

After Hours: 647-992-1287
