416-829-7525
2010 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab SE - Trade In Special
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: 13962TRD
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV0AC415425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Shape & Condition For the Age, Sold Few Years Ago By Our Dealership To One Of Our Customers Who Traded In For A New Truck, Long Wheel Base 4.0 Litre Engine 4WD.
No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing Also As A Local Ontario Truck Since New With A Great Service History ( Copy Of The First Page Of The History Report Attached With This Add Pictures ).
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
