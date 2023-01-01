Menu
2010 Nissan Frontier

235,334 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2010 Nissan Frontier

2010 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab SE - Trade In Special

2010 Nissan Frontier

Crew Cab SE - Trade In Special

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

235,334KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522404
  • Stock #: 13962TRD
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV0AC415425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13962TRD
  • Mileage 235,334 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Great Shape & Condition For the Age,  Sold Few Years Ago By Our Dealership To One Of Our Customers Who Traded In For A New Truck, Long Wheel Base 4.0 Litre Engine 4WD.

No Accident Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing Also As A Local Ontario Truck Since New With A Great Service History ( Copy Of The First Page Of The History Report Attached With This Add Pictures ).

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

