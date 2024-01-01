$9,899+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL | Back-up Camera! Navigation! Low KM!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$9,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 NISSAN MURANO SL AWD WITH ONLY 103K! BACK-UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO(NORMAL) ONE OWNER! SERVICED BY NISSAN DEALERSHIP SINCE 2011! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
