2010 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6783686

6783686 Stock #: 2667

2667 VIN: JN8AS5MV3AW124087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SL AWD Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.