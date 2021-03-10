Menu
2010 Nissan Rogue

84,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL | AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS |

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL | AWD | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6783686
  Stock #: 2667
  VIN: JN8AS5MV3AW124087

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD
$8.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 84.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, AC, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3/AUX RADIO. KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SL AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

