$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2010 Subaru Forester
AWD 2.5X Sport
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9560086
- VIN: JF2SH6BC3AH905266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 SUBARU FORESTER AWD 2.5X WITH ONLY 136K!!! LOADED! HEATED SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS! (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! ONTARIO VEHICLE , HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! SERVICED AT SUBARU! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.