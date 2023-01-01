Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

136,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

AWD 2.5X Sport

2010 Subaru Forester

AWD 2.5X Sport

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9560086
  • VIN: JF2SH6BC3AH905266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 SUBARU FORESTER AWD 2.5X WITH ONLY 136K!!! LOADED! HEATED SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS! (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! ONTARIO VEHICLE , HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! SERVICED AT SUBARU! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VEHICLE CARFAX!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

