2010 Subaru Impreza

150,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB Auto 2.5i AWD

2010 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB Auto 2.5i AWD

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9015169
  VIN: JF1GH6A68AH800843

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 SUBARU IMPREZA 5DR HB AUTO 2.5I ALL WHEEL RIVE (AWD), ONLY 150K!!!, LOADED, AUTOMATIC, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C,  HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 647-720-6145


VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM


RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

