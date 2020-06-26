Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

S | AUTO | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM

2010 Toyota Corolla

S | AUTO | SUNROOF | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5267423
  • Stock #: 2300
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE4AC302567
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

****** SERENA MOTORS ******

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 TOYOTA CROLLA S AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 96.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 1.8L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, AUX\MP3RADIO, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SETS OF KEYS AND MORE....

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

