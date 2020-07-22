Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

144,402 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2765 Derry Rd E Unit 103, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Sale Price

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

144,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5642661
  Stock #: 125
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE5AC233159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,402 KM

Vehicle Description

******2010 TOYOTA  COROLLA  4DR SDN *****

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, ..  ******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *SILVER  with GREY interior …….

CARFAX PROVIDED ….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 144402 km!

 

*****PRICE-$5495   (CERTIFIED)*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2765 DERRY ROAD EAST ,UNIT NO – 103 ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2765 Derry Rd E Unit 103, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

