2010 Toyota Corolla

106,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

S | MANUAL | SUNROOF | ONE ONWER | NO ACCIDENTS

S | MANUAL | SUNROOF | ONE ONWER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5805963
  • Stock #: 2350
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC476392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****** SERENA MOTORS ******

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 TOYOTA CROLLA S MANUAL

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 1066.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 1.8L, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, AUX\MP3RADIO, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SETS OF KEYS AND MORE....

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
