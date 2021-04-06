Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

S | MANUAL | FULLY LOADED | ONE OWNER | NO ACCID.

2010 Toyota Corolla

S | MANUAL | FULLY LOADED | ONE OWNER | NO ACCID.

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6847622
  • Stock #: 2676
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5AC264069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****** SERENA MOTORS ******

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2010 TOYOTA CROLLA S MANUAL

7.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

*KM: 88.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*ONE OWNER*

*FULLY LOADED* 1.8L, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, AC, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, AUX\MP3RADIO, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE....

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

 COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

S
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
