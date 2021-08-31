2010 Toyota Corolla

$3,995 + taxes & licensing 3 0 3 , 2 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7973363

7973363 Stock #: 6385

6385 VIN: 2T1BU4EEXAC282389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 303,232 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

