2010 Toyota Corolla

303,232 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

A/C,All power/Automatic/Trade Special

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

303,232KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7973363
  • Stock #: 6385
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EEXAC282389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 303,232 KM

Vehicle Description

*888-856-3052*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT https://goo.gl/H3RoaU Automatic, Driven locally Trade in on Managers Special . *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles.  We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Autotech Emporium

Text: 289-203-9541
