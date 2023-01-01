Menu
<p><span>2010 TOYOTA MATRIX</span><span>, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), LOW KM!!! ONLY 99</span><span>K!!!! LOADED! AUTOMATIC,<span> </span></span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS,<span> </span></span><span>RADIO, KEY-LESS ENTRY,<span> BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON RIMS!!! <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701536393824_24438453937857263 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></span><span>CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE,<span> </span></span><span>HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!</span><span> </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

2010 Toyota Matrix

99,000 KM

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn Auto AWD ONLY 99K!!!

2010 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn Auto AWD ONLY 99K!!!

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1LE4EE5AC015255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 015255
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
(4) speakers
aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Sound insulating engine cover
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters

Interior

Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Roof rails & crossbars

Seating

Driver seat back pocket

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
Silver painted door handles
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
water & outside temp
Independent double wishbone rear suspension
2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
front passenger fold-down seat back
4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2010 Toyota Matrix