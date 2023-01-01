$12,750+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
4dr Wgn Auto AWD ONLY 99K!!!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 015255
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 TOYOTA MATRIX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD), LOW KM!!! ONLY 99K!!!! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, KEY-LESS ENTRY, BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON RIMS!!! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
