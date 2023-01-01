$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
Keyless Entry Power Windows FM/AM
160,976KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9844082
- Stock #: 11955A
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE2AC434758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,976 KM
Vehicle Description
An economical sports wagon, the 2010 Toyota Matrix successfully blends the usefulness of a crossover utility vehicle with the fun of a sports car. The biggest change for the 2010 Matrix was the addition of Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Traction Control as standard equipment. Inside, there's plenty of room for five and the rear seats fold down to create a flat, voluminous cargo area. The engine offers a lot of pep and exceptional fuel economy. Excellent styling can be found on the exterior which is slightly longer and wider than the previous generation of Matrix. This wagon has 160,976 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
16" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Exterior
Tonneau Cover
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Interior
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings
Warnings -inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt
Seating
Driver seat back pocket
Additional Features
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability, aux input jack, (4) speakers
