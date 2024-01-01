$13,650+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr V6 Sport Edition | Sun-Roof | Loaded
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 TOYOTA RAV4 SPORT EDITION, 4WD (4 WHEEL DRIVE), ONLY 161K! AUTOMATIC, LOADED, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
