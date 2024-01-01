Menu
<p><span>2010 TOYOTA RAV4 SPORT EDITION</span><span>, 4WD (4 WHEEL DRIVE), ONLY 161</span><span>K! AUTOMATIC, LOADED, SUN-ROOF, </span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, </span><span>RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705775716841_6504738037106585 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><span>HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p><p><br></p>

161,000KM
Used
2010 TOYOTA RAV4 SPORT EDITION, 4WD (4 WHEEL DRIVE), ONLY 161K! AUTOMATIC, LOADED, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tonneau Cover
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
aux pwr outlet
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Outside temp gauge
under-floor storage compartment
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Front seat-back pockets
Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest

Mechanical

4 wheel drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
HD battery
Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlamps
Fender Flares
Body-colour door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Black Headlamp Surround
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Roof rails & crossbars
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS

Safety

driver & front passenger seat belts
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats

Additional Features

coolant temp
door ajar
dual trip odometers
starter
Sport grade rear spoiler
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
auto sound levelizer (ASL)
rear seat remote release
transmission fluid temp
alternator & heater
Independent MacPherson strut sport tuned suspension w/coil springs
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone sport tuned rear suspension w/coil springs
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid
fuel economy meter
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack
18 aluminum-alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges

