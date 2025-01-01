$11,950+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
2010 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,973 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2010 Toyota Venza XLE – Low KMs | Leather | Warranty | $11,950 + Tax/ Licensing 🚗
🔥 Just 132,973 KM – Clean, Loaded & Ready to Drive! 🔥
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and spacious crossover? Check out this 2010 Toyota Venza XLE in stunning White on Beige Leather Interior – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and practicality!
✅ Low Kilometers – Only 132,973 KM
✅ Luxury XLE Trim – Leather Seats, Dual Climate, Alloy Wheels & More
✅ Spacious Interior & Smooth Ride
✅ Extended Warranty Included – Drive With Confidence
✅ Financing Options Available – Easy Approval!
💰 Price: $11,950 + Tax
📍 Available Now – Don’t Miss Out!
Perfect for families, commuters, or anyone who wants Toyota reliability in a stylish SUV package.
📞 Call now or message to book a test drive today!
🔑 Your next car is waiting – grab this deal before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
