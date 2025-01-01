Menu
<p data-start=154 data-end=226><strong data-start=154 data-end=226>🚗 2010 Toyota Venza XLE – Low KMs | Leather | Warranty | $11,950 + Tax/ Licensing 🚗</strong></p><p data-start=228 data-end=287>🔥 <strong data-start=231 data-end=284>Just 132,973 KM – Clean, Loaded & Ready to Drive!</strong> 🔥</p><p data-start=289 data-end=495>Looking for a reliable, stylish, and spacious crossover? Check out this <strong data-start=361 data-end=386>2010 Toyota Venza XLE</strong> in stunning <strong data-start=399 data-end=434>White on Beige Leather Interior</strong> – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and practicality!</p><p data-start=497 data-end=762>✅ <strong data-start=499 data-end=535>Low Kilometers – Only 132,973 KM</strong><br data-start=535 data-end=538 />✅ <strong data-start=540 data-end=610>Luxury XLE Trim – Leather Seats, Dual Climate, Alloy Wheels & More</strong><br data-start=610 data-end=613 />✅ <strong data-start=615 data-end=650>Spacious Interior & Smooth Ride</strong><br data-start=650 data-end=653 />✅ <strong data-start=655 data-end=709>Extended Warranty Included – Drive With Confidence</strong><br data-start=709 data-end=712 />✅ <strong data-start=714 data-end=762>Financing Options Available – Easy Approval!</strong></p><p data-start=764 data-end=832>💰 <strong data-start=767 data-end=791>Price: $11,950 + Tax</strong><br data-start=791 data-end=794 />📍 <strong data-start=797 data-end=832>Available Now – Don’t Miss Out!</strong></p><p data-start=834 data-end=933>Perfect for families, commuters, or anyone who wants Toyota reliability in a stylish SUV package.</p><p data-start=935 data-end=1050>📞 Call now or message to book a test drive today!<br data-start=985 data-end=988 />🔑 Your next car is waiting – grab this deal before its gone!</p>

2010 Toyota Venza

132,973 KM

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

12900782

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,973KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB7AU034954

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,973 KM

🚗 2010 Toyota Venza XLE – Low KMs | Leather | Warranty | $11,950 + Tax/ Licensing 🚗

🔥 Just 132,973 KM – Clean, Loaded & Ready to Drive! 🔥

Looking for a reliable, stylish, and spacious crossover? Check out this 2010 Toyota Venza XLE in stunning White on Beige Leather Interior – a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and practicality!

✅ Low Kilometers – Only 132,973 KM
✅ Luxury XLE Trim – Leather Seats, Dual Climate, Alloy Wheels & More
✅ Spacious Interior & Smooth Ride
✅ Extended Warranty Included – Drive With Confidence
✅ Financing Options Available – Easy Approval!

💰 Price: $11,950 + Tax
📍 Available Now – Don’t Miss Out!

Perfect for families, commuters, or anyone who wants Toyota reliability in a stylish SUV package.

📞 Call now or message to book a test drive today!
🔑 Your next car is waiting – grab this deal before it's gone!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2010 Toyota Venza