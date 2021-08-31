Menu
2010 Volkswagen City Golf

210,205 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Base

Base

Location

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

210,205KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8023225
  • Stock #: 2033-2
  • VIN: 9BWEL4BE0A4001596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,205 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

