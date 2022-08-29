Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

109,413 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2010 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2010 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline

2010 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

109,413KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9054259
  Stock #: N22NA469T1

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N22NA469T1
  • Mileage 109,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below. “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Active Handling
Power Locks
Climate Control
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Email Precision Honda

