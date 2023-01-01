$10,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo XC60
3.2 AWD
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
$10,499
- Listing ID: 9635632
- Stock #: 5453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Worn Blue Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 VOLVO XC60 AWD PREMIUM WITH 211K!!! 3.2L V6! FULLY LOADED!! ALL 4 EXTRA TIRES! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, BLIS (BLIND SPOT SYSTEM)! FRONT & REAR PARKING SENORS! MEMORY SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
