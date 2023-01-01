Menu
2010 Volvo XC60

211,000 KM

Details Description

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

2010 Volvo XC60

2010 Volvo XC60

3.2 AWD

2010 Volvo XC60

3.2 AWD

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9635632
  Stock #: 5453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Worn Blue Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VOLVO XC60 AWD PREMIUM WITH 211K!!! 3.2L V6! FULLY LOADED!! ALL 4 EXTRA TIRES! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, BLIS (BLIND SPOT SYSTEM)! FRONT & REAR PARKING SENORS! MEMORY SEATS, CRUISE-CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
