<p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION. WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, POWER SEATS LEATHER SEATS STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Audi A3

165,000 KM

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi A3

2.0T Premium 4dr All-wheel Drive quattro Automatic

2011 Audi A3

2.0T Premium 4dr All-wheel Drive quattro Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
VIN WAUDFCFM9BA073700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Audi A3