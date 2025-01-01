Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.SUNOOF,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Audi Q5

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12433938

2011 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12433938
  2. 12433938
  3. 12433938
  4. 12433938
  5. 12433938
  6. 12433938
  7. 12433938
  8. 12433938
  9. 12433938
  10. 12433938
  11. 12433938
  12. 12433938
  13. 12433938
  14. 12433938
  15. 12433938
  16. 12433938
  17. 12433938
  18. 12433938
  19. 12433938
  20. 12433938
  21. 12433938
  22. 12433938
  23. 12433938
  24. 12433938
  25. 12433938
  26. 12433938
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,000KM
VIN WA1VFCFP7BA066143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # WA1VFCFP7BA066143
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.SUNOOF,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS,LEATHER SEATS POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 173,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 172,000 KM $5,200 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan CVT 188,000 KM $4,990 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2011 Audi Q5