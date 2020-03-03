Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

323i I SUNROOF I LEATHER I HEATED SEATS I KEYLESS ENTRY I BT

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i I SUNROOF I LEATHER I HEATED SEATS I KEYLESS ENTRY I BT

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 232,937KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799223
  • Stock #: 8417
  • VIN: WBAPG7C54BA794831
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE - These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety - Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.


“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

