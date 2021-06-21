2011 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 323i AUTO PREMIUM PKG
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*KM: 102.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED * 2.5L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER MEMORY SEATS, AUTO AC, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, USB/AUX INPUT, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SET OF KEYS AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA. NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7