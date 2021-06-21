Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

PREMIUM PKG | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS

2011 BMW 3 Series

PREMIUM PKG | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7345718
  • Stock #: 2738
  • VIN: WBAPG7G51BNN18318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 BMW 323i AUTO PREMIUM PKG

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM: 102.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED * 2.5L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER MEMORY SEATS, AUTO AC, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, USB/AUX INPUT, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SET OF KEYS AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE  

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

