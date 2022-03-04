Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

XDRIVE | AUTO | TOP OF THE LINE | NO ACCIDENTS |

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

XDRIVE | AUTO | TOP OF THE LINE | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8525843
  • Stock #: 2878
  • VIN: WBAPK7G55BNN70517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 BMW 328i AUTO XDRIVE TECH PKG

$11.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM: 128.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*FULLY LOADED* 3.0L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTO AC, NAVIGATIOM, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, USB/AUX INPUT, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP SENSORS, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY, TWO SET OF KEYS AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE  

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

TECH PKG
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2016 Subaru Crosstre...
 197,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 139,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GX |...
 128,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory