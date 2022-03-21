Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i | AUTO | SUNROOF | LEATHER HTD SEATS | LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i | AUTO | SUNROOF | LEATHER HTD SEATS | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924197
  • Stock #: 2931
  • VIN: WBAPG7C52BA937727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 BMW 328i AUTO

$11.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM: 72.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.5L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTO A/C, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, AUX INPUT, PUSH START WITH KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE  

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2009 BMW 3 Series AU...
 104,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 179,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 1 Series AU...
 100,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory