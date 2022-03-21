$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i | AUTO | SUNROOF | LEATHER HTD SEATS | LOW KM
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8924197
- Stock #: 2931
- VIN: WBAPG7C52BA937727
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,000 KM
2011 BMW 328i AUTO
$11.995 + taxes & licensing
*KM: 72.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.5L RWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTO A/C, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, AUX INPUT, PUSH START WITH KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA. NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
