2011 BMW 3 Series

265,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Ed

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Ed

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9451576
  • Stock #: WBAPK7C56BA971443
  • VIN: WBAPK7C56BA971443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WBAPK7C56BA971443
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.SUNROOF, POWER SEATS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Leather Steering Wheels

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

