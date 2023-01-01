2011 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9451576

9451576 Stock #: WBAPK7C56BA971443

WBAPK7C56BA971443 VIN: WBAPK7C56BA971443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # WBAPK7C56BA971443

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.