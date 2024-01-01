Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.LEATHER,HEATED SEATS</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 BMW 328

199,800 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 328

i 2dr Rear-wheel Drive Coupe Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
11990310

2011 BMW 328

i 2dr Rear-wheel Drive Coupe Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11990310
  2. 11990310
  3. 11990310
  4. 11990310
  5. 11990310
  6. 11990310
  7. 11990310
  8. 11990310
  9. 11990310
  10. 11990310
  11. 11990310
  12. 11990310
  13. 11990310
  14. 11990310
  15. 11990310
  16. 11990310
  17. 11990310
  18. 11990310
  19. 11990310
  20. 11990310
  21. 11990310
  22. 11990310
  23. 11990310
  24. 11990310
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,800KM
VIN WBAPG7G59BNN18549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WBAPG7G59BNN18549
  • Mileage 199,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.LEATHER,HEATED SEATS


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan 2LS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan 2LS 128,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE All-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SE All-wheel Drive Automatic 197,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 328 i 2dr Rear-wheel Drive Coupe Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 BMW 328 i 2dr Rear-wheel Drive Coupe Automatic 199,800 KM $4,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 328